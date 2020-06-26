NORTH BEND — The North Bend Public Library continues its adult storytelling series with True Thomas the Storyteller at 7 p.m., Friday, July 10.
This will be live on Zoom and streaming on YouTube. His performance will be available for later viewing on the library’s YouTube channel. To register to attend this event live, go to https://tinyurl.com/yajch8p5.
True Thomas, also known as Robert Seutter, has been a storyteller for most of his life. He specializes in folklore from many cultures, often dressing the part. He’s taught storytelling to Disney animators and continues to work with a wide variety of clients including corporations, religious institutions, nonprofit organizations and mental health companies, among others.
In the winter, True is in demand as Santa Claus and has been the Santa Claus for the Squaw Valley Ski Resort. For more information about him, go to http://truethomas.com/weblog/.
The NBPL series, called “Stories at Seven,” is in celebration of the summer reading program theme, “Imagine Your Story.” The series will end July 24 with Emmy Award-winning storyteller Jim May telling true and not-so-true stories.
For more information about this event and other library programs, contact the North Bend Public Library at 541-756-0400, email ddouglas@coastlinelibrarynetwork.org or visit the website at http://northbendoregon.us/library.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In