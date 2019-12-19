When I first did the story in February of 2019 "Looking for the Wilcox Connection," I was sure someone would recognize a name and know how to contact a relative of Eva (Geneva) McGary. No one reached out to me or Marie French Mast, the one who has possession of this incredible vintage photo album.
By doing some additional research online at newspapers.com, I was able to establish a connection to the surname Wilcox. Now I am asking does anyone know relatives of Lester's son, Robert C Wilcox? Or Jack Wilcox, Robert's grandson, from the Salem area? How about relatives to Clarice (and Clarence) Kruger, of Coos Bay? Is she the local Wilcox Connection? Was there an aunt Eva McGary to anyone?
According to the Medford Mail Tribune June 30, 1950 Eva's mother Angie E (GW) Wilcox was the daughter of Woodenville (Bear Creek area) pioneers. And that Angie and her husband built the Wilcox Hotel, now gone.
Geneva (Eva) B Wilcox was born June 26, 1905 in Rogue River, Oregon.
You have free articles remaining.
Eva's dad, GW Wilcox, had brothers, William, and Clinton; and sisters; Mary Cunningham, Frances Simpson, Idis Schroeder, and Ida Redfield. Looking for more connections I found most of these names in the pages of Rogue and Willamette valley newspapers.
Most of what I found was in obituaries:
Eva's brother Lester was married Gertrude Braden, their son was Robert Wilcox.
Eva's sister Clarice Vivian was married to Clarence Kruger. Her cousins were listed as Margaret McClain; Idis Dunken(remarried?); and Wallace Wilcox.
Charles, Eva's husband's obit listed: a brother, Clyde; a sister, Mae Roberts; and a nephew, Robert McGary of Myrtle Point; and a cousin Mrs Royal Christofferson.
Surely there is a family historian out there who would like to connect to their past. If you know of any of these folks, please help make the Wilcox Connection.