NORTH BEND — Little Theatre on the Bay is offering a week-long summer theater camp experience called Stagecraft Youth Academy from July 15-19 for kids grades 5-12. The camp will take place at the Historic Liberty Theatre in North Bend and will offer all the “tricks of the trade” of live community theater.
The camp will be directed by local actor and retired educator Kathleen Zappelli. Camp activities include multiple workshops in fun and exciting theater-related subjects such as lighting, sound, costuming and make-up. Acting direction and rehearsals will also be part of the day camp that will run each day from 9 a.m.-3 p.m., culminating in a performance at the end of the week.
The Stagecraft Youth Academy has been made possible because of community sponsors, including Art Signs, Moe’s Super Lube, Farr’s Hardware, Above Dental, Barb Jakubowski, Meckable Designs, and Dr. Cruz, Dr. DeLeon and Dr. Rastogi of North Bend Medical Pediatrics. The project is supported by the Oregon Cultural Trust.
"Little Theatre on the Bay is excited to bring the camp to our community as they continue to cultivate the arts in our area and offer a platform where young artists can be heard," said a LTOB spokesperson.
The cost to participate is $150 per student, and scholarships are available. Students will receive a T-shirt and a stage makeup kit. Lunches are provided, but students will be asked to bring a water bottle.
Registration is now underway and space is limited. For more information, contact Jason Moore, publicrelations@thelibertytheatre.org. Registration forms can be downloaded at thelibertytheatre.org.