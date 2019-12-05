COOS BAY — St. Monica Catholic Church invites the public to sing Christmas carols with the St. Moinica Catholic Church parish choir on Christmas Eve. The pipe organ will begin playing at 11:30 p.m. followed by caroling and a few choir anthems. Along with retired director Krista Betz and some of the 15 members who have been singing together for nearly 40 years, the choir will perform under the direction of Fred Betz with Anne Minks accompanying on the organ.
St. Monica’s picturesque Gothic sanctuary will be decorated for Christmas. Anyone who likes candlelight, incense, organ music and caroling is invited to join the congregation for a traditional midnight Mass to follow at 12 a.m.