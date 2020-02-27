Howdy y’all! I’ve still been on the road with the sports shows and all the other shenanigans I’ve been getting up to so my fishing participation has been near zero lately. This past week I did fish the jetty for a few minutes but the swells were quite non-conducive to fishing or catching so I scrubbed the mission after a dozen or so casts.
Guide extraordinaire Jody Smith (of Jody Smith Guide Services) and I are planning on doing some fishing in California this week while we’re there for the fifth and final week of our sport show season and we’re going with a guide friend of his so it’ll be nice to learn something from a local expert!
Here on the home-front, the ocean has finally co-operated for a stretch and we are seeing great rockfish and lingcod catches! It’s so nice to see boats going out after what felt like months of unfishable ocean conditions. Lots of good quality canary rockfish, vermillion, blacks and more, not to mention delicious and large ling-cod have been getting hauled onto the fillet table the past week and it’s really just the start of what I think will be an amazing season.
Here’s a brief re-cap of what’s going on in terms or rules and regulations:
Out of your near-shore bag limit of five rockfish there is a sub bag-limit of one china, one copper OR one quillback rockfish. You may fish any depth until and including May 31. Cabezon is closed until July 1.
Blue striped perch and rockfish are also making a return to the bay lately and soon the lingcod will as well. It's truly one of my favorite times of year around here.
We are also seeing some stellar steelhead fishing lately and our good friend and pro-staff member Keifer Moss went and caught a 20 POUND STEELHEAD! We’re not going to discuss steelhead right now as we did so recently, but y’all need to see a picture of this once-in-a-lifetime fish so I’ve included it with this week’s report.
On the crabbing front we can sum it up using the word “blah." Is “blah” even a word? Regardless, I will continue to use it until crabbing conditions improve.
Hopefully I will soon be able to catch up some on stories I have backlogged and get out fishing for some first-hand reports!
Whether you are attending sports shows or fishing the deep blue, I hope to see you out there!
Rob Gensorek is the owner of Basin Tackle www.basintackle.net in the Charleston Marina and can be reached by phone at (541) 888-FISH, by Facebook at Basin Tackle Charleston, or e-mail at basin_tackle@yahoo.com. Robs fishing reports can be heard daily at 6:20 a.m. and 4:20 p.m. on KRSB Best Country 103 out of Roseburg and his Basin Tackle Outdoor Show can be heard Wednesdays at 3 p.m. and Saturdays at 6 a.m. at kwro.com. In addition to all this he sometimes actually gets out and catches a fish or two. "Basin Tackle, where we set you up for adventure and give you directions to get there!"