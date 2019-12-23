COOS BAY — Coos Bay Public Library will be holding a series of Speed Dating events twice in January and again in February. Single ladies and gentleman are invited to come out and try Speed Dating, where snacks and music will be provided. Speed dating will be divided into different age brackets on different dates: For ages 50 and older, mark your calendar for Thursday, Jan. 2 and Thursday, Feb. 27. The 20-40 year old Speed Dating night will be Thursday, Jan. 23, and for ages 30-60, dating is offered Thursday, Feb. 6.
Participants will be given a chart in which they mark which people they are interested in, and at the end of the event give their charts to the hosting librarians. The librarians will then facilitate giving out contact information to the people who made a match.
Events will take place 5-7 p.m. in the Myrtlewood Room on the aforementioned days. Registration and valid photo ID are required for this event. Those who are interested can sign up on Coos Bay Public Library’s event page, or contact the library to register, 541-269-1101.