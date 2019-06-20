COOS BAY — Pacific Railcar Operators, the Speeders, will be visiting Oregon Coast Historical Railway Museum in Coos Bay at 2-3:30 p.m. Saturday, June 22 and the public is invited to get up close and take a look at these historic mini-train cars.
Dozens of railroad speeders, also known as putt-putts, motor cars, and jiggers will be on display. These small maintenance rail cars were used around the world.
June 29, 2015 — More than 30 “speeders” visited Coos Bay and Coquille on a three-day journey starting and ending in Vaughn, west of Eugene.
Enthusiast take them on tour in groups and they should depart Coos Bay around 9 a.m. and head to Coquille where they arrive close to noon in Sturdivant Park. The public is welcome to view the speeders and visit with their crews their at either location. Admission is free.
More information is available at www.pro-online.org, or check out the site of the North American Railcar Operators Association at www.narcoa.org. For direct information, contact Bill Andrews, 541-295-5631.