COOS BAY — Through a partnership with ORCCA, The Coos County Foster Parent's Association, Krista Michaels, and DHS, has announced three training sessions available for staff and supervisors who work with families. These sessions will be really good for those who do home visiting and for the families we serve.
Parenting Classes:
Saturday, June 15 — Parenting Class Session 1: Emotional Care and Competency; managing children with disturbances and adverse childhood experiences. Deadline to RSVP, June 9.
Saturday, July 20 — Parenting Class Session 2: Brain Development and Trauma. Deadline, July 12.
Saturday, Aug. 17 — Parenting Class Session 3: Managing High Needs Behaviors and Discipline. Deadline, Aug. 9.
If you have staff or clients who would benefit, have them RSVP to Stephanie at 541-217-9535. Classes will be held 10 a.m.-3 p.m. at Hauser Community Church. Lunch will be included. Childcare and special accommodations will be provided with advance request.
For additional information, visit www.coosfosterparents.org.