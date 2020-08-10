COOS BAY — The Coos Bay Public Library will be offering ¡Spanglish Virtual! via Zoom. The September virtual sessions will be from 2-3 p.m. Monday, Sept. 14, and from 10:30-11:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 26.
The program is for those who wish to practice their Spanish conversational skills and help other learners in a friendly setting. Attendees will have the opportunity to converse in Spanish as a group for one hour in a casual, informal environment. This is not a class, but facilitators will provide ideas for conversational topics. Beginners are welcome.
This program is free and open to anyone who wishes to sharpen their Spanish conversational skills. Register for this event at https://is.gd/lC87ZB. For more information on the Coos Bay Public Library, call 541-269-1101 or visit http://coosbaylibrary.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In