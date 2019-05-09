COOS BAY — Southwestern Oregon Community College’s Veteran’s Club will be hosting a poker night fundraiser at 3 p.m. Saturday, May 18. The Poker Night Fundraiser will be held on Southwestern's campus, in Empire Hall, Lakeview rooms E and F. There will be signs posted for directions to the event. Food and drinks will be provided, this will be a non-alcohol event. All funds raised will be used for the development of a veterans healing garden on campus and other events that support Southwestern's campus veteran community.
There is a one-time $20 buy in for the poker tournament, which will allot each player $100 worth of poker chips. This will be a first come first serve event, open to everyone. Prizes will be awarded to 1st-, 2nd-, and 3rd-place winners.
For inquiries, contact the Veterans Club President, Brandon Whitman at brandon.whitman@email.socc.edu or Southwestern’s Veterans Services Coordinator, Shana Brazil at 541-888-7236 or sbrazil@socc.edu.