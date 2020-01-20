COOS BAY — Southwestern Oregon Community College’s TRIO Student Support Services Club will be hosting its third annual Dodgeball Tournament on Southwestern’s Coos Campus, 1988 Newmark Ave., Coos Bay.
The tournament will be held in the Student Recreation Center, Feb. 22. Teams of five will kick off at 10 a.m. Uniforms or costumes are required to participate with prizes to be awarded for best uniform or costume. Medallions will be awarded to 1st- and 2nd-place. Food and drinks also will be available for purchase.
Preregistration is open now until Feb. 17. The cost is $25 per team. Late registration will be open until Feb. 21. Cost for late registration is $30 per team. To register email chloe.eberlein@socc.edu or call 541-888-7494. All proceeds go to benefit the TRIO Student Support Services Club for cultural enrichment activities.
TRIO is a federally funded program that promotes and assists students transferring to a four-year university. TRIO students are low income, first generation college students, and/or have a documented disability.