COOS BAY — Southwestern Oregon Community College's Community Choir will perform starting at 7 p.m. Monday June 3, at the Hales Center for Performing Arts on the Coos Campus. The concert will feature a variety of different styles of music. Audience members will be entertained by musical selections including a madrigal “April is in my Mistress Face,” Thomas Morley and “Bought Me A Cat,” Aaron Copland. Other songs to be performed include two selections by Jester Harrison, “Gossip, Gossip” and “Gods Gonna Build up Zion’s Wall.”
Soloist Kerry Oxford will sing “Feed the Birds” from Mary Poppins, and soloist Neville Cordell will perform “I’m Reviewing the Situation” from Oliver. Attendees will enjoy the trio of Josie Reid, Peggy Maddron and Kathleen Zappelli singing “Java Jive. ”
The second half of the concert will feature a major work “The Magnificat,” Giovanni Battista Pergolesi. Two duets will be featured: first by Kerry Oxford and Josie Reid, and the following by Neville Cordell and Dee Donaldson. This concert is free and open to the public.