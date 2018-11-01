Try 1 month for 99¢
Southwestern Oregon Community College
The bronze bust of Henry Hansen looks over Southwestern Oregon Community College's Coos campus in 2015.

 Lou Sennick, The World

COOS BAY — The Southwestern Oregon Community College Physics Experimental Atmospheric Research student group will be conducting a high altitude balloon launch from Henry Hansen Square (the quad) on Southwestern's Coos campus Friday, Nov. 16.

The students will be collecting meteorological data and tracking the balloon as it ascends. The data will be used to help the students gain insight into the behavior of our atmosphere, and the effects of upper atmosphere temperature and humidity variations on our surface weather.

Launch activities will begin at 2 p.m. Those interested in viewing the launch or wanting more information are welcome to contact Dr. Aaron Coyner at 541-888-7244 or aaron.coyner@socc.edu.

