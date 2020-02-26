LANGLOIS — Southwestern Oregon Preppers will hold a meeting at noon on Saturday, Feb. 29, at the Langlois Library, 48234 Highway 101 in Langlois.
The main topic is "Is Having a Plan Enough?" Different scenarios will be presented. Are you prepared to handle them?
You have free articles remaining.
SWOP meetings always start with a question-and-answer period before the main topic so all in attendance get a chance to participate.
This is a free public meeting to get to know fellow local preppers in southwestern Oregon counties and to exchange information and ideas. It is important for individuals to understand that they will be “on their own” in the event of a disaster and not depend on receiving outside help. Join Southwestern Oregon Preppers on Facebook and/or meetup.com.