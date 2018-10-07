COOS BAY — Werewolves, clowns, ghosts and murders, oh my! Southwestern Oregon Community College’s TRiO SSS Club is sponsoring the second-annual “Haunted Jaunt” from 7:30-10 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 27, on the Coos campus at 1988 Newmark Ave., Coos Bay. Prepare to be scared at this outdoor event unlike any other haunted experience.
Suggested donations of $7 will be accepted upon entry in the main parking lot at the front of campus near the culinary institute.
Tours leave every five minutes and meander through the haunted campus. Dress appropriately for the weather. Due to fright level, adults will be asked to sign waivers and supervise minors. Snacks will be available at the ticket station to support fundraising. Proceeds will fund service learning opportunities for Southwestern’s TRiO SSS students.
For information, please email Chloe Eberlein at chloe.eberlein@socc.edu.