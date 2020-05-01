Support local journalism by subscribing today! Click Here to see our current offers.

COOS BAY — Southwestern Oregon Community College's Community Education Department is excited to offer the community Better Bones and Balance — Exercise for Lifetime Health classes online starting Monday, May 4.

Instructor, Cheryl Seaton has put together a series of on demand videos that allows people the flexibility to take part in the class at their convenience. The class is $32 and runs from May 4 until June 11.

Interested persons can contact the Coos campus Student First Stop Center at 541-888-7352 or firststop@socc.edu to register for PE-0502-97 and make payment.

For more information about Community Education courses at Southwestern contact their office at 541-888-7328 or email them at communityed@socc.edu.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Email Newsletters



Load comments