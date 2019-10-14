COOS BAY — Southwestern Oregon Community College welcomes award-winning poet Carlos Robson to the Coos campus on Tuesday, Oct. 29, for an educational talk, in which he incorporates his poetry on diversity. The talk will take place at 7 p.m. in the Hales Center for Performing Arts, 1988 Newmark Ave., Coos Bay. Everyone is invited, students and community members, to this open and free event. Robson will be on campus throughout the day hosting workshops for students and staff prior to his open lecture that evening.
Robson is a spoken word poet, playwright and teaching artist from North Carolina. As a competitive “slam” poet, he has competed in local, regional, national and international competitions, winning the National Poetry Slam championship in 2007 and again in 2008 as a member of the North Carolina-based team, SlamCharlotte.
He has performed in all corners of the nation, on Broadway and internationally, and is a co-founder of the Charlotte-based artist collective, the Concrete Generation. Twice-nominated for APCA Spoken Word Artist of the Year, Robson has performed at over 150 colleges and universities. Robson is also the official spoken word artist of the Dwayne Wade Foundation and has appeared on TV1’s Verses and Flow.
For more information, contact Kyle Croy, director of student life at Southwestern at kcroy@socc.edu.