COOS BAY — Southwestern Oregon Community College announces the opening of "Expanding Perspectives on the Universe: 30 Years of Hubble Space Telescope," an interdisciplinary student art exhibit. The show will be on display from Aug. 1 through Oct. 31 in the Sprague Gallery of the Coos History Museum, 1210 N. Front St., Coos Bay.
The exhibit celebrates Hubble and its achievements in fields such as the life cycles of stars, the existence of dark matter and dark energy, planetary studies of our Solar system and beyond, and more topics Hubble researchers investigated over the years.
The exhibit features work from Southwestern students in physics, chemistry, engineering and digital design courses. These pieces vary in type from paintings and posters, to 3-D models, digital art, literature, music, and augmented reality (AR) experiences. The exhibit is intended to highlight students’ learning styles and artistic creativity, while sharing with the community the achievements of Hubble Space Telescope over the last 30 years.
The museum announced this week it is re-opening to the public on Saturday, Aug. 1. Hours from Aug. 1 forward are scheduled from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Wednesday through Saturday, with limited, timed-visit entry. To schedule a visit to the museum, please go to https://cooshistory.org/visitor-appointments/.
The college encourages all interested students, Southwestern personnel and community members to visit and explore the history museum and the Hubble exhibit. For questions about the exhibit, contact Hubble exhibit curator Krystal Hopper at 541-294-5185 or Dr. Aaron Coyner at 541-294-5992. For exhibit hours and visitor guidelines, contact the Coos History Museum or go to https://cooshistory.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In