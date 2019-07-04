BROOKINGS — The 27th annual Southern Oregon Kite Festival will be held July 19-21 in Brookings, Ore. This popular event is free and fun for all ages. Festivities will kick off at 7 p.m. Friday, July 19, with an indoor kite flying demo in Brookings-Harbor Azalea Middle School gym.
Saturday and Sunday festival hours will be from 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Spectators will see nationally and internationally renowned kite flyers perform amazing routines choreographed to music on the kite field at the Port of Brookings-Harbor.
Weekend activities also include free children's kite building workshops and vendors selling eats, treats, and merchandise for the enjoyment of festival attendees. Free parking is available and free shuttle service to the kite festival field will be provided.
For a complete schedule and more information visit the festival website at www.sokf.org. Still have questions? Email info@sokf.org for more information.