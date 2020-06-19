South Slough to present virtual Tide of the Toddlers - 'A Look at Cats'

The South Slough will present a virtual Tide of the Toddlers - 'A Look at Cats' at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 27.

CHARLESTON — Join the South Slough at 10 a.m. on Saturday, June 27, for its first virtual Tide of the Toddlers, "A Look at Cats."

Participants will uncover the mysteries of the elusive mountain lion by taking a closer look at a household friend — the domestic cat. Presenters will read a story and create a fierce predator masterpiece.

This free online program will be about 30 minutes long and fun for ages 1 through 8. To access the program, visit www.eventbrite.com and search for "Tide of the Toddlers."

