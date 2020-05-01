South Slough trail

South Slough trail

 Contributed photo

Support local journalism by subscribing today! Click Here to see our current offers.

CHARLESTON — The South Slough's Second Saturday Stewards is a year-long program that combines education on a diversity of topics with conservation actions.

South Slough's May 9 and June 13 events will consist of a two-part, virtual series. The format for both events will be the same, a short video presentation by Reserve Stewardship Coordinator Dr. Alice Yeates, followed by a live Q&A with a panel of local experts.

By the end of each program, participants will be able to engage in a meaningful stewardship activity in their own back yards. Participants may share plants they have questions about on camera. Contact details and registration can be found at www.southsloughestuary.org.

May 9 — Many weeds, many impacts. Learn to identify several local invasive plants, their environmental and economic impacts and assist in removing them.

June 13 — Why plant natives? Learn about the benefits of native plants in your back yard and why introduced plants just do not cut it.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Email Newsletters



Load comments