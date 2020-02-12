COOS BAY — The South Slough Reserve is seeking volunteers to assist in the delivery of school field trips and family-oriented, outdoor, educational activities and programs.
Education volunteers answer student and visitor questions, assist with program enrollment, lead segments of a program, occasionally collect fees/donations, help prepare materials for field trips and programs and assist staff members as needed.
This position is ideal for those interested in teaching and enjoys the outdoors. Volunteers should enjoy working with adults and children, be comfortable interacting with individuals and groups of people, have some knowledge of the natural resources/science and a willingness to learn, and be able to submit to a background check.
Contact South Slough Reserve Public Involvement Coordinator Deborah Rudd at 541-888-5558 or Deborah.rudd@state.or.us.