CHARLESTON — Be a South Slough steward by helping to protect and restore natural areas around the South Slough National Estaurine Reserve between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. Friday, May 24. At this event participants will focus on identifying and removing invasive plants around the Interpretive Center and the overlook on the Hidden Creek Trail. An interpretive forest walk and light refreshments will be provided. This event is limited to 15 participants. If you would like to participate register online at www.southsloughestuary.org.
Volunteers should wear long pants, sturdy shoes and weather appropriate clothing. Oregon Invasive Weed Awareness Week is May 19-25. Check the South Slough's Facebook page for a “Weed of the Day” starting May 19.
Still have questions? Contact Eric at 541-888-5558, ext. 126 or eric.s.dean@dsl.state.or.us.