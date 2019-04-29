COOS BAY — South Coast Inventors will hold their next monthly meeting at 6:20 p.m. Thursday, May 2, at the Newmark Center, 2110 Newmark Ave, Room 207.
Tyrone Stagner, Rose Garrett and Austin Friedrich, students of Southwestern Oregon Community College will be tbe speakers. They will speak about their invention, a self-lacing shoe that they will enter in InventOR Collegiate Challenge held in Portland. This contest is held annually among all participating campuses in Oregon and the grand prize is $25,000.
South Coast Inventors is a free to attend nonprofit organization group helps turn ideas into products, improve existing ones or helps people start a new business. Learn to navigate the complicated path of product development, patent search and application plus prototype construction. Everyone uses their expertise to solve problems. This help is ongoing and can continue in future meetings. All meetings attendees must sign a non-disclosure agreement to protect their ideas
For more information visit our site southcoastinventors.org or call 541-366-1677.