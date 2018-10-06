COOS BAY — Saturday Poets, in association with South Coast Hospice, is looking for artists who are willing to donate the use of an image of the artist’s original painting or other wall art in any style to be interpreted in poetry for hospice benefit. A calendar will be made using 13 images chosen from those submitted, one for the cover and one paired with a poem written by Saturday Poets for each month of the year. The calendar will be sold as a fundraiser with profits going to support South Coast Hospice to help them continue to offer their valuable services. No experience with hospice services required to enter artwork.
The deadline for submitting images of paintings is Nov. 7. Enter your submission(s) by email to Jeannie Dever at cb2995or@line.com
Along with the image of your original artwork you may submit a short narrative about a hospice experience you have attended if you would like to do so. By submitting, you agree that your image can be used for the calendars, and that it may be used for advertising and promotion relating to the sale of the calendars.You will be notified if your work has been selected, or if it has not been selected for the project by Jan. 9, 2019. You will not receive payment for the use of your image, but you will be credited as the artist within the calendar.
Questions? Direct them to Jeannie Dever at cb2995or@line.com. For information about Saturday Poets, contact Halia Pushkar at hydp@charter.net/