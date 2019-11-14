Good news! That's the kind I like.
In October, South Coast Beat launched a full online version you can access from a pull down menu on The World's home page. All the Special Sections can be read just as you would see them in print, including a few typos and I apologize for my part. The newsroom here is fully staffed and getting back to a routine that will work, trust me.
Now, there are some new web templates coming. I just checked out the test market Lee Enterprises announced, and I like the look so much better than what we are using now. I won't go into the rant of frustration when you have no control over what's happening. But suffice to say, a great change coming. Readers will like it.
Some of you have noticed that South Coast Beat page count has changed. That's because TV World required a new location, I offered. The good part is, it's less stressful processing content to fill pages. The bad part, I don't feel like I have enough room anymore to share some of the things I'd like to pass on.
On a serious note. We keep track of who's visiting what. When 50 visits to a calendar listing for an AA meeting happen, I feel like we are providing a life-line to someone in need. When thousands of people follow a story we know it's what readers want.
Folks, the newspaper is a valuable source of information. We support our community with all kinds of information — the good, the bad, and the ugly. But we can't share it if we don't hear from you. Tips, press releases, calendar listings, advertising ... The World employs folks who spend in our community. See where I am going with this?
Here are some emails you need to know: For information on things that have happened or tips, news@theworldlink.com or fun things that you want to invite folks to, events@theworldlink.com. Give us plenty of notice for these.