MYRTLE POINT — The Myrtle Point Public Library Foundation is reminding people to mark their calendars for Friday, Feb. 15, when from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., they will host a donation only Soup Lunch at the OSU Extension, 631 Alder St. in Myrtle Point.
Diners will choose from five soups (including the popular clam chowder and chicken with wild rice), that will come with bread, dessert, and a beverage. Donations will help with the expansion and improvements to the public library.
Another way to show support “I Love My Library,” is to purchase one of the foundation's fundraiser bright blue book bags, large enough to carry groceries or a load of books home on a rainy day.
The Foundation is made up of a small group of volunteers who sponsor used book sales and soup lunches twice each year as fundraisers. They also offer memorial bricks and leaves as a way to support the library. With the help of past fundraisers, generous grants, and donations, they have been able to fund several improvements to the current library. Plans are underway to expand the library into the grassy area facing Fifth Street.
Any library patron is welcome to join the foundation group or just attend the meetings at 7 p.m. the first Tuesday of each month. Welcome Larry Bufford who recently became a member. If you are able to help, volunteers are needed to serve and clean up afterwards.