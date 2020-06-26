PORTLAND — SOLVE announces the addition of two new events this summer: the Summer Beach Cleanup Series, presented by AAA, and SOLVE IT for Oregon, presented by Portland General Electric. These new events were created in response to the urgent need for volunteerism to support Oregon’s environment as counties reopen.
While most of the state was on hold during the pandemic, environmental issues such as growing invasive plant species, microplastics washing onto local beaches and litter entering the waterways only continued. Typically, SOLVE hosts two large events each spring, the Spring Oregon Beach Cleanup and SOLVE IT for Earth Day, bringing in thousands of volunteers to projects along the coastline and across the state, according to a news release from SOLVE.
The Spring Oregon Beach Cleanup, traditionally held in March, responds to the need for volunteerism to help clean up marine debris and microplastics washed ashore from winter storms.
SOLVE IT for Earth Day, traditionally held in April, is Oregon’s largest Earth Day volunteer event and brings together Oregonians at over 140 environmental service projects across the state. Projects focus on cleaning up litter, planting native species in anticipation of the high pollination season and removing invasive species that are a detriment to the vitality of local natural areas.
"As Oregon took safety measures to protect against the peak of COVID-19, SOLVE made the difficult decision to postpone both events," stated the release. "Months later, with the state reopening, it is apparent that volunteerism is needed now more than ever before and SOLVE is ready, thus introducing SOLVE’s two new summer events."
The Summer Beach Cleanup Series will be held from July through August and SOLVE IT for Oregon will be held from Aug. 1-15. Each event series will support outdoor volunteerism that combats some of Oregon’s most pressing environmental issues.
Both event series will have new safety measures in place, designed to keep volunteers and community members healthy. Those interested in hosting a beach cleanup, inland cleanup, or restoration event, are asked to contact SOLVE at info@solveoregon.org to express their project idea and learn ways SOLVE can support their efforts.
Visit solveoregon.org for more information.
