COOS BAY — So It Goes Coffeehouse will present a virtual version of William Shakespeare's master comedy "A Midsummer Night's Dream" on Saturday, June 27.
The show was also presented on Friday, June 19. This is the second virtual performance that So It Goes Coffeehouse has presented during the COVID-19 pandemic, helping fill a void since live theater cannot be performed until it is safe to gather an audience in a performing arts venue. The first performance presented by So It Goes Coffeehouse was a live reading of "The Princess Bride" on April 24, which was well-received by audiences and featured a “once-in-a-lifetime cast of local celebrities."
"A Midsummer Night's Dream" will also feature a well-known cast. The June 27 performance will be presented on Facebook Live at 7 p.m. and can be accessed on the So It Goes CoffeeHouse page. The show is appropriate for all ages and there is no charge to watch.
True love is rough when you're betrothed to another. Even rougher when you try to elope in the woods and they follow you! Rougher still when you stumble into the center of a war of obsessed fairies, where magic bites back, where precious fools buck for greatness, where loves face is flipped and ripped away, revealing only the fierce vexations of a dream...
"A Midsummer Night's Dream" features Bryan Bailey as Puck, Darin O'Bryan as Theseus, Tim Novotny as Bottom, Cheri Valentine as Titania, Michael Pedder as Oberon, Taylor Marchant as Lysander, Samuel Bonner as Demetrius, Aymee Pedder as Helena, Moira O'Bryan as Hermia, Joe Allen as Peter Quince, Michael Slaska as Flute, Carrie O'Bryan as Hippolyta, Michele Moore as Snug, Aiden Slaska as Snout, and Anse Tauber as First Fairy.
It is directed by John Beane, assisted by Daneal Doerr.
