COOS BAY — So It Goes Coffeehouse will present William Shakespeare's master comedy "A Midsummer Night's Dream" on Friday, June 19, and again on Saturday, June 27.
Both performances will be on Facebook Live at 7 p.m. and can be accessed on the So It Goes CoffeeHouse page. The show is appropriate for all ages and there is no charge to watch.
True love is rough when you're betrothed to another. Even rougher when you try to elope in the woods and they follow you! Rougher still when you stumble into the center of a war of obsessed fairies, where magic bites back, where precious fools buck for greatness, where loves face is flipped and ripped away, revealing only the fierce vexations of a dream...
"A Midsummer Night's Dream" features Bryan Bailey as Puck, Darin O'Bryan as Theseus, Tim Novotny as Bottom, Cheri Valentine as Titania, Michael Pedder as Oberon, Taylor Marchant as Lysander, Samuel Bonner as Demetrius, Aymee Pedder as Helena, Moira O'Bryan as Hermia, Joe Allen as Peter Quince, Michael Slaska as Flute, Carrie O'Bryan as Hippolyta, Michele Moore as Snug, Aiden Slaska as Snout, and Anse Tauber as First Fairy.
It is directed by John Beane, assisted by Daneal Doerr.
