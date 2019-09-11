CHARLESTON — The public is invited to have Coffee with a Scientist to talk and take a 10-minute trail walk through the South Slough Reserve's forest. The free program is set to begin at 9 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 17, at the Slough.
The Visitor Center Forest Enhancement Reveal: Improving our forests and providing a visual connection to the estuary with South Slough Reserve Stewardship Coordinator, Alice Yeates will give an engaging talk and a guided hike. At 10 a.m., after the talk, a longer hike to the water’s edge will take place. A shuttle van for the return trip to the visitor center will be available.
From October through December 2019, a 2-acre area of forest surrounding South Slough Reserve visitor center will be managed to minimize fire risk, increase both biological and educational value, and re-establish a visual connection between the visitor center and the estuary.
Reserve your place in this program online at www.southsloughestuary.org
Questions? Contact Reserve Education Specialist Eric Dean at eric.s.dean@dsl.state.or.us or at 541-888-5558, ext. 126.