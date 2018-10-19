SALEM — Oregon Parks and Recreation Department is accepting reservations for the New Ranch group-use building at Silver Falls State Park. Reservations are being accepted only for stays during the remainder of 2018. The rate is $200 per night for the first 25 people, and $8 per person after that, to a maximum of 75.
The Old Ranch — a separate facility from the New Ranch — is closed to reservations for the winter season and will reopen May 2019.
The limited time frame for New Ranch reservations accommodates negotiations to transition both the New and Old Ranches to management by a concessionaire. The concessionaire, the Silver Falls Lodge and Conference Center, already manages a facility in the park and will announce 2019 rates for the Ranches if contract negotiations succeed. The updated contract is expected to take effect beginning Jan. 1, 2019. Reservations for dates in 2019 are expected to open to the public Dec. 1, 2018.
Chris Gilliand, Silver Falls park ranger supervisor, says the decision to increase cooperation with the concessionaire was driven by the steady increase in park visits over the last few years.
“Transitioning to a concessionaire, especially one we already work with at Silver Falls, will make more staff time available for managing other areas of the park,” said Gilliand. “We want to ensure the New Ranch is available for the public to enjoy during the holiday season while negotiations are concluding.”
“One of our commitments to Oregonians is to offer affordable and accessible experiences balanced against the cost to repair and improve facilities,” continued Gilliand. “We expect costs to use the Ranches will probably increase, while other group facilities at Silver Falls will continue to rent under the existing lower rates.“
The Ranches are daytime and overnight group facilities inside the park. They were rented by 176 groups in 2017. Silver Falls daytime visits have increased 35% since 2013, to an estimated 1.3 million in 2017.
To reserve the New Ranch for dates in 2018, call 800-551-6949 weekdays 8 a.m.-5 p.m.
More information about Silver Falls State Park, including maps and brochures, is on oregonstateparks.org.