CHARLESTON — Open daily from 8 a.m. to dusk, Shore Acres State Park is a perfect place to spend time exploring the seasonal blooms, wave action and enjoy some fresh air. Near Charleston, it is located at 89039 Cape Arago Highway where a parking fee of $5 per vehicle (cash or checks only) or valid permit could also give you a chance to visit the Garden House and chat with locals. The Garden House will be open once a month May through September from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. with refreshments being provided by the Friends of Shore Acres.
Rhododendron Sunday/Mother’s Day at Shore Acres State Park – May 12 - Treat mom and family to a delightful day at Shore Acres. In the garden, members of the Southwestern Chapter of the American Rhododendron Society will have a display of cut blooms and will be available to answer your questions about rhodies. Garden House open.
State Parks Day, free admission – June 1 - Treat your family, friends and visitors to a delightful day at Shore Acres. In the Garden House, members of the Coos Bay Garden Club and others will have displays and information about gardening. In the Pavilion, the Hillcrest Elementary Marimbas Band will perform at noon, followed by the Tide Morris Dancers from 1-2 p.m. Garden House open.
Rose Sunday/Father’s Day at Shore Acres State Park – June 16 - Treat dad and family to a delightful day at Shore Acres. In the Garden House, members of the SouthWestern Oregon Rose Society will have a display of cut roses and information about growing roses. Garden House open.
Oregon Coast Music Festival Garden Concert – Saturday, July 20 - Noon – This summer, the garden concert returns and will feature live music by Che’s Lounge. Visitors are welcome to bring a picnic lunch. The Friends of Shore Acres will have sundaes and lemonade available to purchase.
Bonsai Day at Shore Acres State Park – Saturday, Aug. 17 - Treat your family, friends and visitors to a delightful day at Shore Acres. In the Garden House, members of the Bay Area Bonsai Society will have a display of bonsai plants and information about growing bonsai plants. Garden House open.
Dahlia Day at Shore Acres State Park – Saturday, Sept. 28 - Treat your family, friends and visitors to a delightful day at Shore Acres. In the Garden House, members of the Southern Oregon Dahlia Society will have a display of cut dahlias and information about growing dahlias. Garden House open.
33rd annual Holiday Lights at Shore Acres every night 4-9:30 p.m. starting on Thanksgiving, Nov. 28 and continuing through New Year's Eve. The Garden House is open every night with hot cider, punch, coffee and cookies served by various community groups. Visitors come to see the spectacular light display that boasts more than 325,000 LED lights throughout the garden on trees, shrubs, creating light sculptures that will enchant anyone.