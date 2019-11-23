COOS BAY — The Coos Bay Downtown Association has extended an invitation to Shop Small Saturday — Saturday, Nov. 30, in Downtown Coos Bay. The event will start at 10 a.m. and run all day with specials and door prizes at participating merchants. Shop Small Saturday is a nationwide campaign that encourages shoppers to support their neighborhood businesses and to embrace the day as a holiday shopping tradition.
Also while shopping you can join the Noggin’ Along Cider Stroll from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at participating downtown locations. Pick up your map, at Jennie's Shoes, 262 Central Ave., a directory of locations where delicious hot cider or tasty egg nog will be served. A beautiful Marshfield District commemorative mugs to go with your map are available for $10 each.
Shoppers who have $100 or more in receipts collected from purchases between Nov. 15-30 at qualifying locations can turn in those receipts at Jennie’s Shoes during the stroll on Nov. 30. A limited supply of the collectible mugs will be available, so don’t miss out.
American Express first launched Small Business Saturday on the Saturday after Thanksgiving in 2010 to encourage people to shop small and bring more holiday shopping to small businesses. Some 90% of consumers surveyed said Small Business Saturday has had a positive impact on their community. A visit to a family owned shop or a meal at a local restaurant not only supports local economies, it promotes more vibrant communities.
The Coos Bay Downtown Association promotes Coos Bay as an attractive place to live, work and visit by continually enhancing the quality of life in the downtown area. Come to downtown Coos Bay and shop, eat, mingle and explore.
To learn more about the event, visit www.coosbaydowntown.org