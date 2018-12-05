Try 1 month for 99¢

Think your holiday lights are worth bragging about? Email a photo of your outside lights to news@theworldlink.com. Include your address - include the city, a name if you wish, and be sure to give the photographer credit.

If you can't get a good shot, send the address and maybe our World photographer can fit you into his schedule.

Holiday Lighting

A holiday light show Wednesday inside and outside of a home Wednesday in Coos Bay.

Photos will displayed online at www.theworldlink.com, and we will share some of the most spectacular photos in print. The best lights will print Saturday, Dec. 29, in The World. We do reserve the right to choose the photos that will reproduce best in print.

