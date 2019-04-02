CHARLESTON — The Charleston Visitor Center will be open at 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily May 1 through Monday, Oct. 1. Eager volunteers will be waiting to tell visitors and locals about all the exciting activities and events in the area while providing them with cookies and punch. The visitor's center is located just over the the South Slough Bridge, and on the right; look for Charlie the Tuna. More than a tourist town, staff will provide information on Charleston businesses and activities plus points beyond.
In the center you can get valuable information explaining beach safety issues, which may include tidal activity and how to read a Tide Table book. Anyone visiting the Pacific Ocean needs to know about sneaker waves, basic beach safety and when the tide offers the best opportunities to enjoy the area.
Charleston attractions include: hiking and exploring area wetlands at the South Slough National Estuarine Reserve; learning about, seeing and touching marine creatures in the Marine Life Center; and Oregon Institute of Marine Biology near the working Charleston Marina. You can learn about outdoor activities like crabbing, clamming, fishing, or kayaking put-in areas. Bastendorff Beach County Park, Shore Acres State Park and Sunset Bay State Park offer the family a place to spend the day before returning to Charleston.
Charleston is a fishing village with three large commercial facilities, that buy from local fishermen, where they process and sell seafood products not just locally but all over the world. So once you've worked up an appetite exploring nearby, stop in one of Charleston's restaurants or seafood markets for some local bounty from the sea. Shops offer other tasty treats, nautical souvenirs, unique gifts, and all sorts of gear for the outdoors.
Charleston Marina has public restrooms and loans life jackets for children to wear helping to ensure their safety while they explore the marina docks.
Now celebrating the 35th season, the Charleston Visitor Center is funded by the nonprofit Charleston Merchant Association's annual Charleston Crab Feed and staffed by all volunteers.
To volunteer, for 4 hour shifts at the center or for more information, call Mel Campbell 541-888-4875 or Margery Whitmer at 541-297-2095.