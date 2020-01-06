COOS BAY — The 2020 Oregon Coast Film Festival will be held Jan. 24 and Jan. 25 at the Egyptian Theatre, 229 S. Broadway, Coos Bay.
The film festival is an exhibition of Oregon films, filmmakers, cinematographers and photographers.
The two-day festival program includes documentary films and shorts, photography, student films and selected feature film(s).
Entering the seventh season, the film festival continues to focus on the culture, history, environment and recreation of Oregon and the surrounding region.
"We continue to receive outstanding short films entered into the film festival," said festival founder and curator Dave Wilhite. “Again this year, we have several southern Oregon artists represented in the program.”
A local highlight in the film festival is "Samurai in the Oregon Sky” by filmmaker Ilana Sol.
The subject of the film is the famed aerial bombing over southern Oregon during WWII and the Japanese pilot’s story of peace and reconciliation with the people and community of Brookings.
Other local artists showing at the festival include southern Oregon artist Rachel Gates and Marshfield High graduate Hannah Mason.
"I see the Film Festival as another platform for these artists to exhibit their work," Wilhite said. "It’s local and a great venue at the Egyptian Theatre.”
Showtimes:
Session 1: Friday evening, Jan. 24, at 7 p.m.
Session 2: Saturday matinee, Jan. 25, at 3 p.m.
Session 3: Saturday evening, Jan. 25, at 7 p.m.
Tickets: $7 per session; all-session festival pass: $15. Tickets are available at the door or online at Eventbrite.com. Website: OregonCoastFilmFestival.org. Facebook: Oregon Coast Film Festival.