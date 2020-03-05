COOS BAY — March is Women's History Month and The Dolphin Players, in partnership with the Zonta Club of the Coos Bay Area and Zonta International, proudly present the play "Seven," a testament to remarkable women from seven different countries. A collection of true life stories that chronicle women's struggles with oppression, threats and violence, "Seven" follows them on their journeys as they emerge triumphant, becoming leaders in their respective countries.
Long-time respected actor and director Barbara Booth-Nixon has assembled a dedicated cast of familiar faces, including Semantha Ashford, Margaret Partner, Zoe Shields, Cheri Valentine, and Linda Villareal, and some who are making their first appearance at The Dolphin Playhouse, including Patricia Harrington, Sarita Mapilisan, Tera Martinez and Chasey Jackson. All are eager to share this powerful and affecting drama. This is not a women's play. It is for men, too.
"Seven" will run weekends at The Dolphin Playhouse, 580 Newmark Ave., March 6-15. Fridays and Saturdays curtain is at 7 p.m.; Sundays at 2 p.m. Tickets are $10 general, and $8 for seniors and students. As always, First Saturday, March 7, is Pay What You Can. Due to the mature nature of the stories, "Seven" is not recommended for younger children. Reservations are advised and can be obtained at 541-808-2611 or thedolphinplayhouse.com
