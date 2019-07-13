COQUILLE — The Coquillle Valley Seed Community invites you to Come Sit Under the Linden Tree from 3-6:30 p.m. Saturday, July 20 at Cherry Hill Garden & Farmstead Breads Bakery at 95084 Cherry Ridge Lane, Myrtle Point.
Heike-Marie, Hazel, Rebekah and Phil will host a Garden Tour and Potluck. There may be a short discussion about Winter Gardening and a Tour of Seed Crops at various stages of development.
Phil will bake pizza in his wood fired oven, so please bring your favorite toppings. RSVP by Thursday, July 18, 2019 to heikemarieeubanks@gmail.com or 541-572-3317 so we can get a head count for the pizzas.
Come explore and enjoy the orchard and garden. Potluck will start at about 5 p.m. Those planning to attend should bring their own dishes/utensils and a favorite summer potluck dish to share. Remember to bring your surplus seeds, seedlings, books, magazines, and/or garden goodies for the Sharing Table.
The public is always welcome. Regular meetings resume in Fall on the 2nd Thursdays of the month, 6-8 p.m. in Coquille facebook.com/CoquilleValleySeedCommunity