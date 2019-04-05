COOS BAY — The “Armchair Film Adventures” series at Coos Bay Public Library will continue at 2 p.m. Tuesday, April 9th in the Myrtlewood meeting room with this month’s feature, the PBS documentary “Secrets of Underground London.”
On the surface, London is a buzzing, modern metropolis - but underneath lies a secret, hidden world, all but forgotten by the millions of people above. Secrets of Underground London uncovers 2000 years of subterranean history: a world of ancient caves and perfectly preserved Roman remains; mysterious rivers and gruesome plague pits; impenetrable vaults and top-secret bunkers. As we dig deep, we'll unearth some of the most extraordinary stories of the darkest side of the city.
Everyone is welcome at this program sponsored by The Friends of Coos Bay Public Library. No admission is charged and refreshments will be provided. Call 541-269-1101 for further information about this program. The library is located at 525 Anderson Ave. in Coos Bay.