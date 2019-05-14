BANDON - Shoreline Education for Awareness will hold a two day coastline wildlife interpreter training session for SEA volunteers and anyone interested in becoming a SEA volunteer, beginning at 9 a.m. Friday, May 17, and Saturday, May 18, at the Bandon Community Center/The Barn, 1200 11th St. SW.
The first day will include an overview of the SEA program, multiple volunteer opportunities, marine mammals, rocky shores and marine jurisdictions. The second day will include sessions on seabirds and Oregon's rocky intertidal areas.
This is SEA's 19th year providing information to the visiting public about coastal wildlife and its associated habitat. Beginning May 24, SEA volunteers will be at Face Rock viewpoint in Bandon, and at the Simpson Reef marine haul out site in Sunset Bay State Park Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. Volunteers set up spotting scopes and provide informational handouts to visitors. Volunteers interact with visitors all over the world. Volunteers witness the dynamics of marine mammal and coastal birds throughout the summer.
For 2019, the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service will once again offer regularly scheduled Low Tide Interpretive Walks during the months of May, June, July and August. Walk among the rocks on Bandon Beach at Coquille Point or in Charleston at Simpson Reef near Sunset Bay. Best viewing times strongly depend on the tides. This determination is generally based on the tides being near -1.0 foot or lower after about 7 a.m. Some organisms that are seen only a few hours per year are seen at these times.
Shoreline Education for Awareness is a nonprofit Friends organization providing interpretation and environmental education about the marine environment on the Oregon south coast. SEA contributes to the conservation efforts of the Oregon Islands and Bandon Marsh National Wildlife Refuges.
SEA, Inc. was founded in Bandon in 1990 by Bill and Joan Russell, and Owen and Sara Duvall. The all-volunteer nonprofit organization has grown in influence and support, reaching about 22,000 visitors annually.
A schedule for the Low Tide Interpretive Walks, other events and more information about SEA can be found at www.sea-edu.org or phone 541-313-6751.