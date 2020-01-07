COOS BAY — Sea Breeze Harmony Chorus will hold an open house from 6:15-8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 21, at the Bay Area Senior Activity Center, 886 S. Fourth St., Coos Bay.
Sea Breeze welcomes any woman in the community who is interested in group singing. After a brief physical and vocal warm up, guests will learn a short song and experience the magic of singing in four-part harmony almost immediately. The chorus will entertain guests with a short performance to demonstrate the variety of its repertoire, followed by refreshments.
Sea Breeze Harmony Chorus is an active group that sings for festivals, parties, fundraisers, dinners, holiday events — you name it. The group competes at the regional level, which helps to focus on refining singing and performing abilities. They also sing for enjoyment, emphasizing fun, friendship and four-part harmony. Sea Breeze Harmony Chorus is a nonprofit organization, and an affiliated chapter of Sweet Adelines International.
Women who like singing should mark their calendars for the Jan. 21 open house. For more information, call 541-808-1773.