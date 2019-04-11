COOS BAY — In the United States alone, 22 veterans commit suicide each day. The film, "Project 22," follows two combat-wounded Veterans on a mission to find hope. Riding motorcycles from San Francisco to New York. Daniel and "Doc" speak with Veterans about post-war challenges that lead to suicide and the healing Veterans are finding in alternative forms of therapy such as sailing, pottery, education, service dogs and more.
During the 6,500-mile journey, the riders interview leading researchers, mental health clinicians and educators who specialize in Traumatic Brain Injury and Post Traumatic Stress, as well as, a leading expert in Warrior Culture and Combat Stress. Asking hard hitting questions and opening up about their own struggles, Daniel and Doc will stop at nothing to reach tomorrow's twenty-two.
Coos Bay Public Library will be a screening of the insightful documentary Project 22 at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, April 25. This event is sponsored by Coos County Veteran Services.
For more information contact: Coos County Veteran Services, 541-396-7590 coosvets@co.coos.or.us.