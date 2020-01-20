COOS BAY — Scotland's Glasgow-based string quartet, The Maxwell Quartet, is bringing their sounds and stories of bonnie Scotland to the Egyptian Theatre on Monday, Feb. 3. Doors will open 45 minutes prior to the 7 p.m. start of the concert.
The Glasgow-based Maxwell Quartet is now firmly regarded as one of Britain's finest string quartets, with performances set apart by the tribute they pay to their Scottish folk music heritage. The Maxwell Quartet consists of four great friends who grew up playing classical and folk music together in youth orchestras and music schools across Scotland. Performing widely across Scotland, the quartet has established a reputation for delighting audiences with their "unaffected enthusiasm" (North Highland Times) and their "panache and conviction" (Strathearn Herald). Their concert will feature a combination of classical favorites and unforgettable original pieces, all tied together with stories from home. Click Here To View A Video Of The Maxwell Quartet.
For more information, contact Jay Farr at 541-297-4008 or visit the Coos County Community Concert Association’s website at www.cccca.net. Tickets will be available at the door for $30 for this concert, or $60 for all three community concerts: The Maxwell Quartet, Feb. 3; Beach Boy Tribute, March 18; and Sons of Serendip, April 2. Students will be admitted for a special rate of $10 for this concert. Season tickets can also be purchased all week at the Coos Bay Farr's Hardware store.
Thanks to the financial support of the Coos Bay North Bend Rotary club, the CCCCA is in its 83rd concert season! CCCCA is partnering with the Egyptian Theater, Mill Casino, Epuerto, Michael Gordon CPA, and Inner Sanctum Studios.7-Devils Brewery and the Egyptian Theater volunteers add concessions to what will be an outstanding evening of entertainment!
The Coos County Community Concert Association has been presenting world-class entertainment to the Coos Bay area since 1937. The CCCCA is an all–volunteer, subscription-based organization offering an affordably-priced concert series each year. Styles and genres include ensemble and solo instrumentalists, Chinese acrobats, jazz and dance troupes.
Live On Stage, Inc. provides excellent, affordable, entertainment attractions and support services to an American community of concert presenters. View a video about Live On Stage.