Saturday, Sept. 8

CANOE RACES 

10:00 am - 12:00 pm 

Opening Prayer

Traditional Dugout Canoes

Journey Canoes Youth Division

Women’s Division

Men’s Division

Mixed Division (Adults and Youth Mixed)

Native Vendors, Artisans & Demonstrations

10:00 am - 5:00 pm ~ South End of the Hotel

Demonstrations

Tribal Fry Bread Booth

Fishing Tools Exhibit

Flint Knapping

Demonstration and Participation

Traditional Canoe Carving

Traditional Language

Weaving Demonstration and Participation

Beading Demonstration and Participation

Glass Blowing Exhibition

Traditional Canoe Races

South Slough Estuary

Coos Watershed Association

ODFW Live Salmon Display

Children’s Activities

Traditional Salmon Bake Meal (Salmon Pit)

11:00 am - 5:00 pm ~ South End of the Hotel

Entertainment Tent

10:00 am Native American Dancing & Drum Groups

11:00 am Native Flute

12:00 pm Native American Dancing & Drum Groups

2:00 pm Canoe Race Awards

2:30 pm Native Flute

3:30 pm Native American Dancing & Drum Groups

Sunday, Sept. 9

Traditional Salmon Bake Meal (Salmon Pit) 

11:00 am - 4:00 pm ~ South End of the Hotel 

Native Vendors, Artisans & Demonstrations 

11:00 am - 4:00 pm ~ South End of the Hotel

Entertainment Tent

11:00 am Native Flute

12:00 pm Native American Dancing & Drum Groups

1:30 pm Native Flute

2:00 pm Native American Dancing & Drum Groups

2:30 pm Release the Salmon into the Bay - ODFW (Beach Area)

4:00 pm Coos Basin Amateur Salmon Derby  Awards & Prizes

CANOE EXHIBITION

11:00 am - 1:00 pm Public Rides Available (Weather Permitting)

Closing Prayer

