Saturday, Sept. 8
CANOE RACES
10:00 am - 12:00 pm
Opening Prayer
Traditional Dugout Canoes
Journey Canoes Youth Division
Women’s Division
Men’s Division
Mixed Division (Adults and Youth Mixed)
Native Vendors, Artisans & Demonstrations
10:00 am - 5:00 pm ~ South End of the Hotel
Demonstrations
Tribal Fry Bread Booth
Fishing Tools Exhibit
Flint Knapping
Demonstration and Participation
Traditional Canoe Carving
Traditional Language
Weaving Demonstration and Participation
Beading Demonstration and Participation
Glass Blowing Exhibition
Traditional Canoe Races
South Slough Estuary
Coos Watershed Association
ODFW Live Salmon Display
Children’s Activities
Traditional Salmon Bake Meal (Salmon Pit)
11:00 am - 5:00 pm ~ South End of the Hotel
Entertainment Tent
10:00 am Native American Dancing & Drum Groups
11:00 am Native Flute
12:00 pm Native American Dancing & Drum Groups
2:00 pm Canoe Race Awards
2:30 pm Native Flute
3:30 pm Native American Dancing & Drum Groups
Sunday, Sept. 9
Traditional Salmon Bake Meal (Salmon Pit)
11:00 am - 4:00 pm ~ South End of the Hotel
Native Vendors, Artisans & Demonstrations
11:00 am - 4:00 pm ~ South End of the Hotel
Entertainment Tent
11:00 am Native Flute
12:00 pm Native American Dancing & Drum Groups
1:30 pm Native Flute
2:00 pm Native American Dancing & Drum Groups
2:30 pm Release the Salmon into the Bay - ODFW (Beach Area)
4:00 pm Coos Basin Amateur Salmon Derby Awards & Prizes
CANOE EXHIBITION
11:00 am - 1:00 pm Public Rides Available (Weather Permitting)
Closing Prayer