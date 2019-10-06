COOS COUNTY — The Bay Area's fourth annual Barktoberfest Craft and Community Fair will once again be held Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 12 and 13, at the Coos County Airport District's large hangar located at 1321 Airport Way, in North Bend. Both days Barktoberfest will start at 10 a.m. It will end at 4 p.m. Saturday and at 3 p.m. on Sunday.
Barktoberfest is a fundraiser event for Coos County Animal Shelter through Animal Shelter Partners. Suggested donations are either cash or pet food. A family admission, $5 or a 3.5 lbs bag of dry kibble for cats or dogs; individuals 12 and older, $2 or three cans of cat or dog food; and for seniors 60 and older, $1 or one can of pet food.
Raffles for cool pet related items help raise funds as well. There will be a a raffle basket full of pet items that have been donated by vendors. Tickets for that raffle are $1 each or 6 for $5. New this year, a second raffle for a bay view deluxe room at The Mill Casino-Resort will include a $150 gift card from The Mill. Tickets for that raffle are $5 each or 5 for $20.
Bring your well behaved pet on a leash or in your arms for the pet parade. Owners and their pets can dress for a show and an all-around good time with pet loving people both days or just one. Saturday's Pet Parade is at 2 p.m. and Sunday's is at 1 p.m. There is no fee to participate and all pets are welcome.
For more information, call Julie at 541-294-0951.