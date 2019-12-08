NORTH BEND — Join Registered Dietitian Stephanie Polizzi for a presentation that will open your eyes and your arteries. Simple food choices can improve blood flow and prevent disease.
The Say NO to Disease presentation will begin at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 18, at the North Bend Public Library. Polizzi will discuss what the Nobel Prize committee calls “the most important molecule in the body,” nitric oxide or NO. The 45 minute presentation will include and a delicious food tasting of NO-producing fresh foods.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
Register for more free articles
Stay logged in to skip the surveys
The presentation is free but please register by calling 541-572-5263, ext. 25292 or emailing Stephanie.polizzi@oregonstate.edu.