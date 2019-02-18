COOS BAY — The Coos Bay-North Bend Rotary club announces Live On Stage with the Coos County Community Concert Association presenting SAXsational – The Next Generation, performed by saxophone maestro Rob Verdi as part of their 2018-2019 concert season.
SAXsational – The Next Generation explores a new generation of popular music with multi-instrumentalist and saxophone aficionado Verdi, who will perform live in concert at the Egyptian Theatre in Coos Bay, starting at 7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 25.
Verdi received his musical training at the Arizona State University School of Music in 1984. After a year of teaching junior high band, Verdi relocated to Los Angeles to accept a full time position with the entertainment division of the Walt Disney Company. His jazz band, the Side Street Strutters, entertained guests at Disneyland for 22 years, and also presented formal concerts and symphony pops programs in theaters and performing arts centers throughout the U.S. After the success of his previous touring shows, Saxophobia and SAXsational, Verdi created SAXsational - The Next Generation, which explores a variety of musical styles, including popular jazz standards of the swing era, iconic rhythm and blues selections and trendy, contemporary pop hits.
Members of the Marshfield High School Band of Pirates will join Verdi on stage. Doors will open 45 minutes prior to the start of the concert.
Tickets will be available at the door at $30 each, or $60 for the remaining two community concerts. A special rate for students will be $10, and tickets can also be purchased throughout the week at Farr's Hardware. For more information, call Jay Farr at 541-297-4008 or visit the Coos County Community Concert Association’s website at www.cccca.com.
The Coos County Community Concert Association has been presenting world-class entertainment to the Coos Bay area since 1937. The CCCCA is an all–volunteer, subscription-based organization offering an affordably-priced concert series each year. Styles and genres include ensemble and solo instrumentalists, Chinese acrobats, jazz and dance troupes. Thanks to the financial support of the Coos Bay-North Bend Rotary club, the CCCCA is in its 82nd concert season. CCCCA is partnering with the Egyptian Theatre, The Mill Casino-Hotel, Epuerto, Michael Gordon CPA, Inner Sanctum Studios, and 7 Devils Brewing Co. to add concessions to what will be an outstanding evening of entertainment.