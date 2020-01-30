NORTH BEND — Dr. Ruth L. Miller will present Transformational Consciousness: What is it? How do we achieve it?
On the first Saturday of February through May you are invited to join Dr. Miller, futurist and metaphysician, as she explores the relationship between mind, matter, and culture, and helps us understand how we are changing the world around us.
Everyone all ages, races, creeds, genders, and orientations are welcome. The Saturday Seminars will take 2-4 p.m. at Evergreen Court at Bay Crest Village, 451 O'Connell in North Bend.
You have free articles remaining.
This free and open to the public community event is sponsored by the South Coast Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, which meets Sunday mornings at 10 a.m. at the Dolphin Theater Playhouse, 580 Newmark Avenue, Empire. Website: www.oregonsouthcoastuu.org
Dr. Miller is an Oregon coast resident who has written a number of books on consciousness and culture, and how mind affects matter, including Unveiling Your Hidden Power, Natural Abundance, As We Think So We are, and Making the World Go Away. Learn more about her and her work at (https://ruthlmillerphd.com/index.html )