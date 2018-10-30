NORTH BEND — Santa will be making a special appearance at Pony Village Mall to pose with your pet for a holiday portrait at the annual Photos with Santa Paws event to benefit Pacific Cove Humane Society’s People to People Adoption Service. Pony Village Mall will hosts this pre-holiday fundraiser in a store space inside the mall across from Joann Fabrics and Crafts, 1-3:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 10.
All well-behaved pets, from cats and dogs to more unusual creatures, are invited to have their photo taken with Santa Paws. Their human friends are welcome to join the portrait sitting.
Professional photography services are provided by Julie Noggle, of Brown’s Studio & Camera Shop, who donates her time and photo processing for the event. One print of each portrait is $20 and can be picked up in about two weeks at Brown’s Studio, 2020 Sherman Ave. in North Bend. Additional prints, holiday photo cards, mugs, decks of cards, ornaments, and mouse pads can be ordered as well.
Pet owners are asked to bring small animals in carriers for their safety and to keep dogs leashed. Each $20 fee comes with Mini Pet Mart Pet Treats, Cranberry Sweets People Treats, a holiday bandanna crafted by Lynn Jochum, and drawings for special prizes.
Princess and Prince, Brutus, Skye, and Penelope, five sweet, little kittens who are looking for forever homes will be attending the event to introduce themselves.
“Photos with Santa Paws” proceeds support Pacific Cove Humane Society in its mission to promote the humane care and responsible adoption of homeless companion animals, and the importance of spaying and neutering as a key measure to eliminate animal overpopulation and unnecessary euthanasia. Information about Pacific Cove and “Photos with Santa Paws” is available by calling 541-404-6704, 541-756-6522, on our website and on Facebook.